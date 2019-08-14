SIU investigating after man shot by York police in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by an officer in Vaughan on Tuesday evening.

At about 8:15 p.m., York Regional Police officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Steeles and Islington avenues and tried to stop it, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release.

The stolen vehicle then hit another car, the SIU said.

Shortly after, "there was a confrontation" between officers and the male driver of the stolen vehicle.

One of the officers shot the man, the SIU said. He was taken hospital for treatment, where he remains in serious conditions, the SIU said.

York police said after the incident that a female passenger in the stolen vehicle and one of the officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The SIU says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident.