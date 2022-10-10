SIU investigating after male shot in interaction with police officers in Vaughan

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an interaction with police at an event centre in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police were called to an event centre at Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard at about 11:50pm Sunday night after receiving a weapons call.

A male was shot after an interaction with officers.

York police said they have notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.