Police watchdog ID's man fatally shot by Toronto police

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has identified a man who was fatally shot by Toronto police on Tuesday as 45-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi.

Gedi was shot by officers at a downtown Toronto apartment building at 291 George St. early Tuesday morning and pronounced dead in hospital soon after.

Speaking yesterday, police said they were called to the unit as part of a missing persons investigation, and sources with knowledge of the case say police were following up on a tip about a missing woman.

Police confirmed later on Tuesday that they are carrying out a "simultaneous homicide investigation" linked to the incident, writing in a release that investigators believe a person at the location died "under suspicious circumstances."

They also said they did not yet know if the person who died was the missing woman they had been searching for.