3 seriously hurt after Toronto police vehicle collided with car in east end, SIU says

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Toronto's east end on Christmas night in which a police vehicle collided with a car, seriously injuring three people.

The crash occurred on Cosburn Avenue west of Woodbine Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to the SIU, a Toronto Police Service vehicle was travelling westbound on Cosburn Avenue, as officers were responding to a call, when the police vehicle crashed into a "civilian" vehicle travelling southbound on Woodmount Avenue.

Injuries deemed non-life-threatening, SIU says

Three people in the non-police vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the SIU said. They were taken to St. Michael's Hospital for treatment.

According to a Toronto police tweet, the non-police vehicle is a car.

The SIU said it has assigned five investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to investigate the crash.

One officer has been designated as the subject of the investigation.

Shortly after the crash, police rerouted traffic in the area and the TTC redirected its 87 Cosburn bus temporarily. Traffic has since resumed.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is urged to call the SIU. Anyone who may have video evidence is urged to upload the video to the SIU's website.