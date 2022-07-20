SIU investigating after Toronto police officer shoots man in Oshawa

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer shot a man in Oshawa Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a news release that officers with the Toronto Police Service were acting on multiple warrants as part of an ongoing investigation at a home in the Simcoe Street North and Windfields Farm Drive West area around 6 a.m., when there was an "interaction" outside.

In the process, one officer fired his gun and struck the man, who remains in hospital.

The SIU says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, which involves one subject officer and two witness officers.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident is being asked to contact the lead investigator by calling 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.