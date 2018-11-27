SIU investigating after Toronto police shoot 18-year-old man in the arm

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the arm while officers carried out a search warrant in Etobicoke.

The Special Investigations Unit said Toronto police arrived at a residential building on Sherway Gardens Road, near The West Mall, around 6 a.m. and proceeded up to a unit on the fifth floor.

Upon entering, "an interaction" between officers and the man took place, the SIU said. A "police-issued" gun was fired and the man was hit in the arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU offered no further details about the sequence of events that unfolded before the man was shot.

Toronto police said that since the SIU has been called in, the force cannot legally make any public comments about the incident.

According to an SIU news release, four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SIU. Any video of the incident can be uploaded to the SIU's website.