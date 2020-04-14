SIU investigating crash that injured man, 2 police officers

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in a Toronto intersection that injured a man and two police officers on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release that the crash involving a police cruiser happened at Sheppard Avenue West and Allen Road at about 11:30 a.m.

According to the SIU, the police cruiser was westbound on Sheppard Avenue West when it collided with a vehicle in the intersection with Allen Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. There were two officers in the police cruiser and both were injured as well — although it isn't known how seriously, the SIU said.

The SIU has assigned three investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist to the case.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence is urged to upload it through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.