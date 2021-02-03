SIU called in after man Tasered, shot with beanbag round by Toronto police

Ontario's police watchdog was called in Wednesday to investigate after Toronto police Tasered and shot a man with a beanbag round in the city's east end.

According to 51 Division Staff Sgt. Darren Laing, officers were called to a parking garage near Richmond and Sherbourne streets around 2:45 a.m. for reports that a man was damaging vehicles in the lot.

After police arrived, there was an "interaction" with the man, Laing said. Officers used a conducted energy weapon, more commonly known as a Taser, three times and also struck the man with a beanbag fired from a less-lethal shotgun, he said.

The man was taken into custody and then to hospital, where he was reportedly complaining of chest pains, Laing said.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit confirmed it was notified and that it will be examining the circumstances of the man's arrest. More details are expected from the SIU later today.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.