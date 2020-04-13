Police watchdog investigating after officers reportedly use stun guns, strike man with cruiser

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which officers reportedly used stun guns and struck a man with a police cruiser in downtown Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police responded to a call for a robbery near King Street West and Bathurst Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

The officers reportedly found the suspect, a 28-year-old man, wielding a knife after arriving at the scene.

The man then fled southbound on Bathurst Street to Front Street, where police "deployed conducted energy weapons at the man," though he continued to run away.

"Soon after, a police cruiser struck the man," according to a news release by the SIU.

The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with what the SIU calls a serious injury.

The SIU probes incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The watchdog has assigned one investigator, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to look into the case.

Anyone who has information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.