SIU called in after man allegedly steals taxi, barricades himself in East York home

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly stole a taxi before barricading himself in a stranger's home in East York on Tuesday night.

Toronto police were initially called to the area of Roblin Avenue and Plains road around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the stolen taxi then smashed into another vehicle in the Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive area before continuing on.

Shortly after, the man then got out of the taxi and "entered a home," where he allegedly threatened a person inside, according to Toronto police.

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers were present at the scene for a time.

They eventually got into the residence and arrested the man. He was then taken to hospital, though police did not say if he was injured.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and will be probing the interaction between police and the man.