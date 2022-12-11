SIU clears Toronto police officers who killed suspect after woman stabbed at Scarborough home

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared Toronto police officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in Scarborough on Aug. 13.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers went to a residence following a call by Toronto Fire Services firefighters who had found a woman — along with her four-year-old son — outside a home with cuts to different areas of her body.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said firefighters learned that the woman was attacked by her husband, and that he was still in the residence with another child.

Feeling a growing urgency to enter the home to ensure the safety of the child, and after other methods were attempted, the decision was made to forcibly enter the residence, the SIU said.

While police and firefighters tried to pry the front interior door open, the SIU said the husband opened the door holding a knife.

According to the SIU, officers yelled at the man to put down the knife, but he stepped outside holding the weapon over his head. He was met by gunfire by each of three officers and retreated to the house.

The SIU said within a couple of seconds, the man again approached the door with the knife still in hand. He was told to "get on the ground" and was met by another barrage of shots by the officers as he continued to advance. The man collapsed on the porch and CPR was commenced. Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a new release on Saturday, the SIU said its director, Joseph Martino, determined "there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers comported himself other than within the limits of the criminal law when they fired their guns at the man."

"There was no basis for proceeding with charges in this case and the file has been closed," the SIU said in the release.