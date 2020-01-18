SIU investigates Toronto police shooting that injured man

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating a Toronto police shooting that injured a man in the vicinity of the Scarborough Town Centre on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of McCowan Road and Town Centre Court, according to Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Hudon said in an email to CBC Toronto on Saturday that the injured man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

His current condition is not known, but police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Earlier in a tweet, police said: "Man with injuries also arrested." Police also said officers closed the intersection after the shooting.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police cannot comment on what may have led to the shooting.

"It's a police-involved shooting," de Kloet said.

The investigation is now in the hands of the SIU.

The SIU probes police interactions that lead to a civilian's death, injury or allegations of sexual assault.