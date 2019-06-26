Officer released from hospital after fatal shooting involving police in Scarborough

A Toronto police officer who was struck by a vehicle during a fatal shooting involving police in Scarborough Tuesday evening has been released from hospital, the Special Investigations Unit says.

The police watchdog, which is investigating the incident that took place around 8 p.m. in the Midwest Road and Midland Avenue near Lawrence Avenue, says it will not be providing the name of the man who was killed in the shooting because next-of-kin have not consented to releasing it.

A 21-year-old man died in the incident after an officer opened fire on the vehicle he was in. Three others were also in the vehicle at the time.

Officers with the Toronto police guns and gangs unit had been in the area investigating the driver of a vehicle at the time, and had tried to bring it to a stop, SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said Tuesday.

Police sources tell CBC News a loaded gun and drugs were recovered from the scene.

In the process, the vehicle struck an officer. That's when another officer fired on the vehicle.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, while the officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU says a post-mortem exam will be taking place Thursday morning.

Eight witness officers and one subject officer have now been designated to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called in when police are involved in an incident that results in a civilian's injury or death, or when police are facing allegations of sexual assault.