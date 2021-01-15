SIU investigating after Toronto police shoot and injure man in Scarborough

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Toronto police officer shot and injured a 31-year-old man in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East. Emergency crews were called to the area around 8 p.m.

Callers told police they heard several gunshots and saw vehicles leaving the area.

According to the SIU, Toronto police officers located a vehicle of interest in the parking lot of Church's Chicken, a restaurant in the area.

When officers tried to block in the vehicle, it rammed into their police cruisers, the SIU said in a news release late Thursday.

"There was an interaction, and one officer discharged his firearm. A 31-year-old man was struck," the SIU said.

"He was transported to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound."

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU said paramedics took two police officers to hospital for treatment of injuries.

Toronto police said they have arrested two people. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Before the SIU was notified, Toronto police confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting.

"Officers have an individual suffering from a gunshot wound," police said in a tweet.

Police also said two people were taken into custody.

At the scene, a bullet hole was visible in the window of the driver's side door of a red pickup truck.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone who has information relevant to the case is urged to call the SIU about at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also urging anyone with video evidence to upload the video to its website.

An independent civilian agency, the SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.