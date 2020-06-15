SIU investigating after SUV being followed by Toronto police causes serious crash

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough that left two women seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit says that at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Toronto police were following a Nissan Rogue going south on Markham Road after officers saw it speeding.

Near the intersection of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue, the driver of the Rogue smashed into a Ford Escape, which in turn hit a Honda Civic.

The 52-year-old driver of the Ford Escape and her 21-year-old passengers were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Toronto police says that one person was arrested in connection with the crash but offered no further information.

The intersection was closed overnight for the investigation, but has since reopened to traffic.

The SIU says that a total of five investigators have been assigned to the probe.

Anyone with potentially useful information or video of the crash is asked to contact the SIU.