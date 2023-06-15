SIU clears 3 Toronto cops of wrongdoing after teen suffers broken wrist around time of arrest

Ontario's police watchdog says three Toronto police officers did not commit any wrongdoing after a 16-year-old boy suffered a broken wrist "in and around" the time of his arrest in Etobicoke in February.

The teen was one of three arrested and charged in connection with a woman allegedly slashed in the face at Spadina subway station.

In a report released on Wednesday, Joseph Martino, director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, said he found no evidence to support charges against the officers in connection with the arrest on Feb. 13 in the area of Long Branch Avenue and Lake Promenade.

The report says teen was arrested after he matched the description of a young man who reportedly swung a machete at a police officer. The next day, the teen complained of pain. He was taken to hospital and his wrist was found to be fractured.

"It remains unclear when precisely the complainant fractured his left wrist," Martino said in the report.

"The evidence gives rise to the distinct possibility that the injury was incurred as he stumbled fleeing from police prior to his arrest. Be that as it may, as there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the subject officials comported themselves other than lawfully in their dealings with the complainant, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case."

Report says 2 teens attacked officers with machete

According to the report, police were called to an address on Lake Promenade for a disturbance involving three young people at about 7:40 p.m. A man had reported that three people, two males and a female, were in the underground parking garage and he suspected they were going to steal a vehicle.

Police have previously said the teens — a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were allegedly the same trio who got into an altercation with a woman at Spadina station earlier that day, but managed to take off before later being arrested.

None of the teens can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The report says plainclothes police officers responded and found one young person. It goes on to say two other young people then attacked the police officers with a machete. After a struggle, the two fled the scene and more police officers arrived.

Then, with the help of Emergency Task Force, a police dog and a drone, police located the two young people in a shed on nearby Park Boulevard, where they were arrested, the report says.

The teen who suffered a broken wrist was handcuffed behind his back and taken to a cruiser. As they neared the rear driver's side of the cruiser, an officer pushed the teen forward against the vehicle, the report says.

Force 'not abusive,' says SIU director

"That action resulted in the complainant's handcuffed arms being pushed upwards behind his back," the report says.

The teen was checked by paramedics on scene and then taken to the station and held overnight. In the morning, at about 9:40 a.m., he complained of pain in his wrist and was taken to Etobicoke General Hospital, where he was diagnosed as having a fractured left wrist, placed in a cast and returned to police officers.

Martino says in the report that when the officer pinned the handcuffed teen against the vehicle, the force was not "abusive and gratuitous."

"The officer's conduct did not transgress the limits of justifiable force in the circumstances," the report reads.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.