Toronto police officer shot man 3 times in Scarborough basement, SIU says

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a Toronto police officer shot a 25-year-old man three times in the basement of a Scarborough home early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Sherwood Avenue, according to Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kristy Denette, who spoke to media at the scene.

Officers were called about a man "in distress" who reportedly had a knife.

Denette said officers arrived and an "interaction" occurred, though she could not provide any specifics about what transpired. The man was Tasered before one of the officers shot at him four times, with three bullets striking him, she said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition, Denette said.

It's not yet clear how many people were in the home at the time, she added.

More details about the SIU's investigation are expected to be released later Tuesday.