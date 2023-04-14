SIU investigating after man seriously injured following police chase

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously hurt in Toronto Thursday afternoon after he was chased down and Tasered by police.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, police first started pursuing a 33-year-old man after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Whitby Thursday morning.

The driver eventually crashed in the area of Neilson Road and Finch Avenue East in Scarborough and then ran off, the SIU says.

The man then allegedly stole a delivery truck, according to the news release, and was chased down by officers from Durham, York and Toronto police.

The man then stopped in the area of Brimley Road and Ellesmere Road before running off once again.

After another foot chase, an officer shot a Taser at the man.

"He was arrested and taken to hospital where he remains," the SIU said.

The chase began with Durham Regional Police Service and later involved York Regional Police and Toronto Police Service. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

Two investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the case. The SIU did not say how many officers are being investigated or which department they work with.

The SIU investigates when people are killed or seriously injured in interactions with law enforcement in Ontario. The agency is asking anyone who might have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact its lead investigators.