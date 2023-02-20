SIU investigating after Pickering collision leaves one male 'seriously injured': police

Police say Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after one male was left seriously injured following a vehicle collision in Pickering Monday morning.

Durham Regional Police tweeted just before 7:30 a.m. that Brock Road from Bayly Street to Plummer Street was closed for an accident investigation.

Police later said a collision in the area left one male with serious injuries. A second male left the scene and is currently outstanding, police said.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has since invoked their mandate and the area will remain closed while the investigation takes place.

Durham police told CBC Toronto they will not be providing further information due to the SIU investigation. CBC Toronto has asked the SIU for more information.

The SIU is called to investigate the conduct of officers that may have resulted in serious injury, sexual assault, the discharge of a firearm or civilian death.