SIU investigating fatal police shooting in Peterborough

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an officer fatally shot a 27-year-old man in Peterborough Tuesday night.

With permission from family, the Special Investigations Unit identified the victim as Billy Shea.

Peterborough police say they saw a stolen car in Millbrook around 8:35 p.m. and started following the vehicle.

Shea was driving the car on Highway 115, according to preliminary information released by the SIU.

Shortly after, the vehicle was in a collision with another civilian vehicle around Highway 115 and The Parkway in Peterborough, the SIU said.

The area around Highway 115 and the Parkway was closed Wednesday during the investigation. (Shawn Salo/CBC)

Police officers approached the scene and there was "an interaction" between them and Shea, the SIU said.

One officer fired his weapon and Shea was hit, the SIU said.

Shea was brought to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a post on Facebook, Cassie Wildman described seeing a red Mustang "flying" from the off-ramp and over the median while she was driving home.

Wildman said she swerved to avoid the car, before it hit the vehicle behind her.

Wildman said police were "right on his tail." She said an officer jumped out of his cruiser with a gun drawn and pointed at the red car.

A vehicle at the scene near Highway 115 and The Parkway in Peterborough. (Shawn Salo/CBC)

Wildman described seeing three to four people "in a total guns-drawn standoff" shortly after the collision.

Her son, Ethan Wildman, took the video posted above.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to the incident.

There is one subject officer from the Peterborough Police Service. Additionally, five officers with the Ontario Provincial Police and seven officers with Peterborough police have been designated as witness officers.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Anyone with video is asked to upload it through the SIU website.

The vehicle was in a collision with another civilian vehicle around Highway 115 and The Parkway in Peterborough. (Shawn Salo/CBC)

All ramps leading to the Parkway from Highway 115 remain closed for the investigation, said Peterborough Police.

The SIU is an arm's legnth agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.