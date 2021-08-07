SIU investigating after 19-year-old man dies in Peterborough crash

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in a crash in Peterborough on Friday night after it says he failed to stop for police on a local highway.

In a news release on Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit said the man died in a crash involving several vehicles on Highway 28. The crash injured several people, the SIU said.

According to the SIU, the incident began at about 10:40 p.m. when a Peterborough Police Service officer noticed a southbound driver travelling at a high speed on Highway 28. The driver went past the officer, who was enforcing the speed limit on the highway.

"The officer attempted to stop the motorist by activating the police vehicle's emergency lighting system. The officer lost sight of the speeding motorist," the SIU said in the release.

"There were several injuries to the occupants of the vehicles. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene."

The SIU did not say if there was a police chase before the fatal crash.

On Friday night, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that County Road 28 was closed just south of Highway 115 to the Sixth Line in Peterborough due to a fatal crash.

As for the Peterborough police, it said early Saturday that Highway 28 is closed between Syer Line and Larmer Line for an investigation and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone who may have information about the case is urged to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence is urged to upload that video to the SIU's website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.