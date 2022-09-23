No charges against officers who killed man with pellet gun near Scarborough school in May

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared two Toronto police officers of any wrongdoing after they shot and killed a man holding a pellet gun in Scarborough back in May.

According to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) news release issued Friday, Director Joseph Martino found no reasonable grounds that either officer acted unlawfully when they confronted and shot the 27-year-old man near William G. Davis Jr. Public School on May 26.

"As such, there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case," the news release reads. "The file has been closed."

According to the SIU report on the incident, Toronto police first received a phone call about a man walking with a rifle near the Scarborough public school around 1:35 p.m. that afternoon. Officers responded and found the man hiding in some bushes near a home on Maberley Crescent, near Lawrence Avenue East and East Avenue.

The officers told the man to get out of the bushes, and that's when the man pointed the pellet gun at police, the SIU says. Two officers shot the man, who died at the scene.

