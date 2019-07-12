Skip to Main Content
SIU can't find man who may have been shot by Peel police, ends probe into incident
Ontario's police watchdog has ended its investigation into an incident that involved a Peel police officer opening fire on a stolen van in Mississauga.

At around 3 p.m. on May 25, Peel Regional Police went to an address on Marmac Crescent as part of an ongoing probe into a stolen vehicle. 

While they were there, a man got into the van and began "driving toward one of the officers," the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release Friday. 

The officer shot twice at the van, hitting its windshield.

Later that day, police found the van crashed into another car on a nearby street. The man was gone, but a "faint bloodstain" was found on the driver's seat, the SIU said.

In June, the SIU made a public appeal for the driver to come forward and speak with its investigators. 

A "person of interest" did eventually make contact with the SIU, but said that he was not behind the wheel of the van at the time of the shooting. An inspection of his upper body "revealed no injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," the SIU said. 

"The SIU has been unable to positively identify who was operating the van at the time of the shooting," SIU interim director Joseph Martino said in the release.

Because the investigation failed to turn up any "serious injury to an identifiable complainant," it has been ended, the SIU said.

