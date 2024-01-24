SIU clears Peel police officer in death of man who fell down stairs during well-being check

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Peel Regional Police officer of wrongdoing in the death of an 88-year-old man who fell down a flight of stairs during a well-being check in Mississauga last fall.

In a report released on Tuesday, SIU director Joseph Martino said he found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a crime in connection with the man's death.

The man died in hospital on Sept. 25 after he fell down the stairs at his home in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road about two weeks earlier. The officer was trying to arrest the man under the Mental Health Act at the time of his fall.

"In the result, while it is tragic that the complainant fell down the stairs, suffering injuries that would eventually culminate in his death, his injuries were not the result of any unlawful conduct on the part of the [officer]. As such, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case," Martino wrote in the report.

According to the SIU, the officer, assigned to the service's crisis outreach and support team, went to the man's home along with a crisis worker and a mental health nurse after a request to assess his well-being at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The man answered the door wearing only boxer shorts and slippers, and stepped outside to speak with the officer, who tried to convince him to go back inside. The man shouted and pointed his finger at the officer's face, the SIU. The officer decided to apprehend him under the Mental Health Act.

Man died of 'blunt injuries,' report says

The officer grabbed the man's right arm and the man objected, pulling back trying to free his arm. The two "tugged at each other" before ending up on the landing inside the front door, the SIU said.

Inside, there was a staircase leading upstairs, and to the right, there was a staircase leading to the basement. The officer, while still holding onto the man, was being pulled to the staircase leading down, the SIU said. The officer warned the man that he might fall down the stairs if he didn't relent, but the man continued, it went on.

A person who lived in the home tried to help but she was escorted back upstairs by one or both of the mental health professionals, according to the SIU.

"The struggle persisted for a brief period before the [officer] lost his grip and the complainant tumbled down the stairs," the SIU said.

The officer provided first aid. Paramedics and firefighters arrived and the man was taken to hospital, where he died nearly two weeks later. The man died of "blunt injuries," according to a preliminary view of the pathologist at the autopsy.

"In the circumstances, I am satisfied that the force brought to bear by the [officer] was at no point excessive and all times reasonably tailored to overcome the complainant's resistance and prevent harm coming to him," Martino wrote.

The SIU, an independent government agency, investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

