SIU investigating after man seriously injured during Peel police arrest

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 42-year-old man was seriously injured during an arrest by Peel Regional Police officers last month.

At the time of the arrest, police officers were investigating stolen vehicles in the parking garage of Woodbine casino in Etobicoke before 2 a.m on Jan. 8. Two men were arrested, one of whom was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, the Special Investigative Unit said in a news release Wednesday.

"The man is recovered and out of hospital at this time," an SIU spokesperson told CBC Toronto in an email.

SIU investigators are seeking witnesses. The agency says there were bystanders to the incident who possibly recorded video on their phones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.