SIU notified after Peel police shoot and injure man suspected in Brampton robbery

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has been notified after Peel police shot and injured a man suspected of a robbery in Brampton on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Torbram Road and Williams Parkway. Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene at 7:48 p.m.

Police said in a tweet that they were investigating robbery suspects when shots were fired.

"Interaction with police during traffic stop resulted in one suspect being shot," police said.

Two suspects are now in custody. The third was taken to hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Roads have been closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.