SIU investigating 'interaction' involving Peel police and man in Brampton home

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident involving Peel police and a man in a Brampton home early Sunday.

Peel police said they were called to a residence in the area of Montjoy Crescent and Maitland Street, near Dixie Road and Williams Parkway, at about 2:20 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

After they arrived, officers "had an interaction with an adult male," Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Sunday.

"It's because of that interaction that SIU has been notified and invoked their mandate," Cannon said.

No details were available.

The SIU has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.