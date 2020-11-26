SIU investigating after young boy dies, OPP officer injured in shooting near Lindsay, Ont.

The provincial police watchdog is investigating after a shooting that left a young boy dead and an Ontario Provincial Police officer with serious injuries near Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the City of Kawartha Lakes, in the area of Pigeon Lake Road, also known as Kawartha Lakes Road 17, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) tweeted.

"As a result of an interaction between a man and police, the man was shot and a police officer was seriously injured. A young boy is deceased. More information to come later," the tweet read.

It's unclear how the boy died.

Earlier on Thursday, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique tweeted that a suspect was in custody after an OPP officer was "seriously injured."

"An [OPP] officer has been seriously injured in an incident near Lindsay. A suspect has been apprehended and there are no concerns for public safety. Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer, further information will follow," read a tweet by Carrique on Thursday morning.

Later, Carrique tweeted that the officer was in stable condition.

There is currently no threat to public safety, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area, OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said in a video tweet.

Folz said more information will be provided throughout the day.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which death, serious injury or sexual assault occurs.