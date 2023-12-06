SIU investigating North York hit-and-run crash that injured 2 pedestrians

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a hit and run collision between two vehicles in North York late Tuesday that also sent two pedestrians to hospital.

The exact circumstances of what transpired were still murky early Tuesday, but the initial information from Toronto police and paramedics is that a crash occurred in the area of Keele Street and Highway 401 shortly before 11 p.m.

According to a Toronto police post on X, formerly called Twitter, one of the vehicles left the scene of the crash.

Paramedics said they transported two pedestrians, a man and a woman, to a trauma centre for treatment of serious injuries. It's not clear if the pedestrians were injured before or after the two vehicles collided.

Toronto police traffic services says the matter is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an independent civilian agency called in to investigate incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, is also carrying out a parallel probe.

The SIU said it expects to release further information later Tuesday morning.