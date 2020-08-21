Police watchdog investigates after police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in North York
1 man seriously injured, several others taken to hospital
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police chase ended in a crash that left one man seriously injured and sent several others to hospital.
The Special Investigations Unit says its preliminary investigation suggests two Toronto police officers were in North York working on speed enforcement around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when a vehicle approached "at a high rate of speed" and failed to stop.
The officers then began following the vehicle, before it hit a cube van at Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. A pedestrian was also struck in the process.
A 43-year-old occupant of the cube van was seriously hurt.
"Several people were taken to hospital," the SIU said in a news release Friday, though how many is unclear.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Those with video of the incident are also being asked to upload it to the SIU's website.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates incidents of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.
