Ontario's police watchdog investigates shooting death of 70-year-old man in Port Dover

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man in Port Dover on Wednesday in an incident involving the Toronto police.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release that Toronto police officers were executing a search warrant in the area of Highway 6 and Highway 24 shortly after 12 noon when shots were fired at a home.

According to police, the search warrant was for firearms and one officer discharged his gun. Police said one person was struck and taken to hospital.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the case. The SIU is urging anyone who may have information to call its lead investigators at 1 (800) 787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.