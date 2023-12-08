Police watchdog investigating after York cops fatally shoot man in Newmarket

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot by police in Newmarket late Thursday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), York Regional Police Officers were called to an apartment building on Crowder Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

They found the man in a stairwell, "an interaction" happened and the man was shot by an officer, the SIU said in a news release.

Paramedics responded to the building but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Saturday, the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The police watchdog is appealing for anyone who may have information, video or photos of the shooting to contact its lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.