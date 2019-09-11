SIU called in after 'interaction' with Peel police leaves 1 man dead
A man is dead and the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a call for a disturbance at a Malton home Tuesday evening.
Officers called to a home on Morning Star Drive in Malton shortly after 9 p.m.
Peel police were called to a home on Morning Star Drive near Cambrett Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers "had an interaction with a person" who was transported to hospital in unknown condition, police tweeted.
A follow-up tweet identified the person as a man and said he died in hospital.
No further details on what happened were immediately available.
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes police interactions that lead to a civilian's death, injury or allegations of sexual assault, has invoked its mandate.