No charges against officer whose unmarked car struck and killed man in Markham, SIU determines

No charges will be laid against an officer behind the wheel of an unmarked police vehicle that fatally struck a man in Markham in February 2018, Ontario's provincial police watchdog has determined.

The Special Investigations Unit said Friday that York Regional Police officers were conducting a surveillance operation on the afternoon of Feb. 26 in the Kennedy Road and Highway 7 area, when they decided to make a number of arrests.

They were investigating distraction thefts in the area where vehicles were being stolen.

In the process, police say a man "suddenly ran" into the roadway and was struck by an unmarked police vehicle on Kennedy Road at about 4:30 p.m.

The 40-year-old victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Six investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist had been assigned to the incident, but the SIU's interim director, Joseph Martino, found there were "no reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges against the officer whose vehicle struck the man.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.