SIU launches probe into man's death after his arrest by Toronto police

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man after his arrest by Toronto police.

In a news release Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man was arrested near Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street on Friday morning. The release does not specify what the arrest was for.

He was placed into a police cruiser to be taken to the police station, the SIU says.

The SIU said the man "ingested a substance" while in the car. The officer brought the man to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, the SIU says, with one investigator and one forensic investigator on the case.

The unit investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police, as well as cases where police discharge firearms at people.