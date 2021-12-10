SIU investigating death of Toronto man shot outside Scarborough plaza in October

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a Toronto man that took place in October but was only reported to the agency this week.

The Special Investigations Unit says it launched its investigation after being notified about the incident on Dec. 9.

CBC News asked the SIU if it was appropriate that the case wasn't reported to the agency sooner.

In email, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said, "The incident was reported to the SIU after the Toronto Police Service investigated the death and uncovered information that prompted them to notify the SIU."

Asked about the reason for the more than month-long delay, Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osborne told CBC News in an email that the death was initially taken on by the homicide unit.

"In the course of this investigation, which is ongoing, it was determined that it should be referred to Professional Standards. Professional Standards reviewed and contacted the Service's SIU liaison, who immediately informed the SIU."

According to the SIU, police were called to the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads on Oct. 29 at around 4:27 a.m. about the sound of gunfire. They arrived to find a man on the ground, who was then taken by paramedics to hospital, where he died.

Police earlier identified the victim as 54-year-old Douglas Devlin.

Asked about the reason for the more than month-long delay, Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osborne told CBC News in an email that the death was initially taken on by the homicide unit. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Devlin, they said at the time, had made his way to an Esso gas station after being shot on the sidewalk while with a dog outside a plaza in the area.

Toronto police say they can provide only limited information now that the SIU has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm's length government agency that investigates incidents involving police that may result in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm against a person.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the case, or who may have photos or videos, to contact its lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.