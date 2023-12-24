SIU investigating after police officer fired weapon while responding to home invasion in Vaughan

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is investigating after a police officer fired his weapon multiple times while responding to a home invasion in Vaughan.

In a news release on Sunday the SIU said York Regional Police responded to a home in the area of Forest Drive and Bainbridge Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Sunday after police were called about a home invasion.

The SIU said after officers arrived, they became involved in an interaction with three individuals and one of the officers discharged his firearm "multiple times."

A 26-year-old man was arrested while two other men fled the scene, the SIU said.

According to the SIU, while it appears that no one suffered any serious injuries as a result of this incident, it has invoked its mandate.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.