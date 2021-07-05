SIU investigating after man found dead in Regent Park

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead on the ground outside a Regent Park apartment building on Sunday.

Toronto police responded to a domestic dispute call in the downtown neighbourhood, but couldn't find the suspect when they went to an apartment, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

What happened next is unclear, according to the SIU's news release about the incident.

The SIU said police received another call, this time for a man found lying on the ground.

Officers were able to determine the man was the suspect they had been searching for. He was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, the SIU said.

It's unclear what time police arrived on scene. It's also unclear how the man wound up fatally injured on the ground.

The SIU investigates all cases of death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police in Ontario.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have information about this case to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.