SIU probes death of man, 88, after apprehension by Peel police during well-being check

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an 88-year-old man died in hospital on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was apprehended by Peel Regional Police during a well-being check.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit said its investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the man's death in Mississauga.

The SIU said a Peel Regional Police officer, along with a crisis worker and a mental health nurse, were called to the man's home on Silver Creek Boulevard on Sept. 13 at about 1 p.m. after being asked to check on his well-being

"While there it became necessary to apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act," the SIU said in the release. "In the course of his apprehension, the man suffered an injury."

The man was taken to hospital and he died there on Sept. 25. A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Anyone who has information about the investigation, including videos and photos, is urged to call the SIU.

The SIU, an independent government agency, investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.