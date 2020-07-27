SIU clears Peel police officer after man suffers 'serious head injuries' during arrest

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared two Peel police officers after a man who was described as "intoxicated and mentally distressed" suffered serious head injuries during an arrest in Brampton last year.

According to a report from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2019.

Police received a call about a 24-year-old male "wreaking havoc on property within the home, damaging household items and throwing housewares onto the front lawn, including an assortment of kitchen knives and forks," according to the SIU report.

The man was flagged to the responding officers as having mental health issues and was not believed to be in possession of any weapons aside from kitchen knives, the report notes.

The man's roommate, who made the call to the police, said that he was given an eviction notice for November 1, 2019 but did not leave, had been drinking since early morning and was "losing his mind, doing crazy things and destroying property."

The roommate said although she was afraid for her safety, she thought the man was "trying to attract attention and not necessarily that he wanted to kill somebody," according to the report.

Man hit with Taser probes

Around 2:30 a.m., an officer arrived on scene, and was later joined by another officer.

Both cops confronted the man from the driveway of his home as he walked in and out of his front door, asking him to show his hands.

He later walked toward the officers with one hand placed behind his back and was asked to show it, which he did, according to the SIU. When he placed his hands behind his back again and walked toward the cops, one of the officers fired their Taser at him.

SIU Director Joseph Martino said there are 'no reasonable grounds' to believe the Peel police officers committed any wrongdoing in connection with the man's arrest and injury, saying that he was "satisfied" with the amount of force used, given the circumstances. (Peel Regional Police)

The report notes the first shot was "ineffective," and so the other officer fired their Taser at the man, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the pavement.

An ambulance was immediately requested for the man as he appeared to be bleeding from the back of his head as a result of his fall. He was later diagnosed with head injuries, including skull fractures, according to the report.

No grounds to charge officers, SIU director says

In his written decision, SIU Director Joseph Martino said there are "no reasonable grounds" to believe the officers committed a crime in connection with the man's arrest and injury and said that the force used by both officers was not excessive, given the circumstances.

"I am satisfied that the [officers] had sufficient grounds to arrest the complainant for mischief," Martino wrote. "The [man's] agitated and violent behaviour inside the home had been on full display for a while, causing a tenant in the home, to fear for her safety and prompting her to call to police."

This decision comes as police forces in the GTA are under increasing scrutiny for their response to mental health calls.

This includes the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Toronto woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her home on May 27 after reports of an assault.

On June 20, Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old father of four with schizophrenia, was fatally shot by police in Mississauga.

Both investigations are currently ongoing.

The SIU is an arms-length oversight agency that investigates incidents of serious injury, death or sexual assault involving police.