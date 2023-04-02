SIU investigates death of man in Brampton after interaction with Peel police officers

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 34-year-old man died following an interaction with Peel Regional Police officers in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Multiple officers responded to a call for a disturbance around 4 a.m. at an apartment building located near Kennedy Road North and Vodden Street East, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a press release Sunday.

The SIU said the officers "became involved in an interaction" with a man. No details were provided about the nature of the interaction.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act, the SIU said. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, the act allows police officers to apprehend an individual if they believe the person is being disorderly and is at risk of causing harm to themselves or others.

Shortly after being apprehended, the man went vital signs absent, according to the SIU.

Officers administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and took over. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that's called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or sexual assault. Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.