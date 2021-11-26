Ontario's police watchdog investigating man's death after OPP officer fired gun near Bobcaygeon

Ontario's police watchdog is now investigating the death of a man north of Bobcaygeon Thursday morning.

According to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) news release, the man died after an Ontario Provincial Police officer "discharged his firearm."

The SIU said just after 10 a.m. an officer with the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment went to a rural residence near Highway 49 and Highway 37 — more than 160 kilometres northeast of Toronto in the Kawartha Lakes region — for an ongoing investigation.

The SIU said there was an "interaction" between the officer and the man — who had a gun.

"The officer discharged his firearm before retreating," the SIU said. "Additional officers arrived on scene and located the man," who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the release said.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case, and has designated one subject officer and three witness officers.