Death of motorcycle rider on Highway 407 prompts police watchdog investigation

The Province's police watchdog has opened an investigation into the actions of Ontario Provincial Police after a motorcycle rider died on Sunday.

OPP officers came upon an abandoned motorcycle on Highway 407 in Richmond Hill at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the force said.

A bit less than two hours later, they were "advised of and located" a male in the same area with serious injuries, according to an OPP release.

He was taken to hospital, where he died, at which point the Special Investigations Unit was notified.

"Anytime someone dies in the presence of the police, the SIU is called," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The SIU's mandate is to investigate any police actions that result in death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.

The OPP are also investigating the circumstances around the single-vehicle crash, and anyone with any information is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122.