SIU investigating after woman falls to her death from Toronto apartment balcony

Ontario's police watchdog announced on Saturday it is investigating after a 28-year-old woman fell to her death from an apartment balcony in Toronto.

A news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that at approximately 6 p.m., 911 received a call regarding a woman in distress.

Toronto Police Service officers went to an apartment building in the area of Shuter and Dalhousie Street, the SIU said.

The SIU said when officers entered the 19th floor apartment unit, they observed that the woman was on the balcony.

They said the woman fell from the balcony to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU said two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the incident, and is urging anyone with information to come forward.