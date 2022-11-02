Man in life-threatening condition after police shooting in Vaughan, SIU notified
Incident happened at an industrial plaza on Hanlan Road Wednesday morning
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a police shooting in Vaughan Wednesday morning that left a man in life-threatening condition.
York Regional Police say they were called to an industrial plaza on Hanlan Road, near Pine Valley Drive around 8:15 a.m. for a weapons call.
A male was shot and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. No other information was provided.
Police say investigation is ongoing. The Special Investigations Unit, which investigates incidents involving police in which a member of the public is hurt or killed, told CBC News it plans to release information later in the day.
Police are urging witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip at www.1800222tips.com.