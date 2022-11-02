Man in life-threatening condition after police shooting in Vaughan, SIU notified

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a police shooting in Vaughan Wednesday morning that left a man in life-threatening condition.

York Regional Police say they were called to an industrial plaza on Hanlan Road, near Pine Valley Drive around 8:15 a.m. for a weapons call.

A male was shot and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. No other information was provided.

Police say investigation is ongoing. The Special Investigations Unit, which investigates incidents involving police in which a member of the public is hurt or killed, told CBC News it plans to release information later in the day.