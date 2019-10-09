SIU investigating OPP shooting in Etobicoke that sent suspect to hospital

The province's police watchdog is investigating a shooting incident in Etobicoke on Wednesday involving Ontario Provincial Police officers that sent a man to hospital.

Around 1:45 p.m., OPP officers attempted to stop a Mercedes Benz vehicle in the area of Berry Road and Cloverhill Road, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a press release.

The driver, a 26-year-old man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, drove toward the police cruiser, the SIU said.

An OPP officer fired multiple times at the Mercedes Benz, injuring the driver, who was taken to hospital for treatment. His injury is said to be non-life-threatening.

The SIU is called in whenever someone is injured in an interaction with police or there is an allegation of sexual assault involving officers.

Four SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident, and the unit is urging anyone who may have information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.