SIU investigates after man dies in police-involved shooting in Markham

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man died following a police-involved shooting in Markham on Friday night.

In a news release on Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the shooting happened in a shopping plaza near the intersection of Fairburn Drive and Highway 7.

A York Regional Police officer on patrol "came upon" a man outside a vehicle in the plaza.

"There was an interaction and the man was shot," the SIU said in the release.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. Officers arrested a woman in the vehicle. She was not injured, according to the SIU.

York police, which notified the SIU, said its officers were called about a "suspicious person" shortly after 9 p.m. Police said the woman was arrested in connection with firearms offences.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. It has designated one officer as the subject of the investigation and 12 other offices as witnesses.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.