SIU investigating collision between police vehicle, civilian vehicle in Markham

The province's police watchdog says it is investigating following a collision between a Toronto police vehicle and civilian vehicle in Markham on Saturday evening.

York Regional Police say the collision happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 7 between Ninth Line and Wooten Way.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has not released details around the cause of the crash, but said it is investigating the Toronto Police Service in relation to a collision between a "vehicle under investigation" and another civilian vehicle.

The SIU added that more details will be released "later."

York police say Highway 7 was closed between Wooten Way and Ninth Line for approximately 10 hours following the incident. Roads were reopened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

SIU investigating Toronto Police Service in relation to a Markham collision between a vehicle under investigation and another civilian vehicle. More information to come later. —@SIUOntario

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.