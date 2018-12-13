SIU investigating after suspect suffers 'serious injury' following alleged armed taxi carjacking

The province's police watchdog is investigating after an apparent armed carjacking of a taxi early Thursday led to the suspect suffering a "serious injury."

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, Toronto police were called at 3 a.m. to the area of Spadina Avenue and College Street for reports that a taxi had been carjacked.

Officers tracked the taxi to North York, in the area of Clanton Park Road and Wilson Heights Boulevard, where the Beck cab crashed into the garage of a home.

"There was an interaction" between police and the 22-year-old who was allegedly driving the taxi, the release said, and the suspect was arrested.

He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Kristine Hubbard, operations manager at Beck Taxi, said the driver was not injured in the incident and is resting at home with his family. The car was "badly damaged," she told CBC Toronto in a telephone interview.

She could not say whether the suspect showed a weapon or said he had one. The taxi driver surrendered the vehicle.

Hubbard could not say much about the circumstances that led to the incident. She said police will be given the security camera video from the car for their investigation, and the driver will be interviewed.

"We're trying to stand back a bit and give him some time and then we will get the complete details of what happened," she said.

The SIU has assigned two investigators to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 800-787-8529.