SIU investigating after shooting in North York sends 1 person to hospital

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a male was injured in a shooting in North York Tuesday evening following an altercation with police.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue around 8:20 p.m. after shots were fired during an "interaction" between officers and occupants of a vehicle.

One person in the vehicle was taken to hospital.There's no word yet on the their condition.

An officer was also taken to hospital as a precaution. Police would not confirm if the officer was shot, but say one person has been taken into custody.

The intersection has been closed as officers investigate. Toronto police are assisting with the road closures.